Woman found guilty of aggravated assault in boyfriend’s death is sentenced to 5 years in prison

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was found not guilty of murder but guilty of aggravated assault was sentenced to five years in prison for the crime.

Amanda Montoya last month stood trial for the murder of her boyfriend Cesar Gallegos.

The same jury who found her guilty was not able to come to a consensus on her sentencing and the punishment phase ended in a mistrial last month.

On Monday, Montoya was brought back to the 227th District Court and decided to let the judge sentence her.

The state offered a maximum of 10 years per the plea deal.

Judge Christine Del Prado decided on the five-year sentence.

The Gallegos Family told KSAT they were not pleased with that sentence.

“Although it’s not ever enough, it is what the judge stated and we have to abide by the court’s wishes, but we were shocked,” Cesar Gallegos’ brother Jerry Gallegos said.

In 2016, Gallegos died from a single gunshot wound. Montoya has always maintained that it was an accident.

Montoya must serve half of her sentence before she is eligible for parole.