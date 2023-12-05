Austin police officer injured after ‘altercation’ in school parking lot, report of shooting

An Austin ISD police officer was injured after an “altercation in the parking lot” of a high school on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Just after 11 a.m., Austin ISD posted on Twitter that Northeast Early College High School was “in lockdown due to shots heard in the area. Police are responding. Please do not come to campus.”

Around 11:45 a.m., the school district posted an update that the campus was “safe” but still in lockdown.

They wrote that an Austin ISD police officer “sustained injuries during an altercation in the parking lot.”

The officer’s condition has not been publicly shared.

Investigators are searching for a suspect, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

The Austin Police Department referred reporters to Austin ISD for details.

The school is located in northeast Austin, off Highway 290 — just east of Interstate 35 and south of Highway 183.