Pete Davidson to bring comedy show to San Antonio

FILE - Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Meet Cute" in New York on Sept. 20, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Actor, comedian and Saturday Night Live alumnus Pete Davidson will perform in San Antonio later this month.

Davidson is scheduled to bring his stand-up comedy act to the Aztec Theatre on Dec. 26.

Presale tickets are available starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

General sale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The show starts at 7 p.m. The event will be a “phone-free experience,” which means that phones, smart watches and accessories will not be permitted to be used in the theater. All devices must be placed in locked pouches that will be opened following Davidson’s show.

Davidson is known for his awkward, self-deprecating humor often based on his personal life.

He was a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” from 2014-2022 and has written and starred in movies and television shows.

Following his stop in San Antonio, Davidson will perform two shows at the Moody Center in Austin for Austin City Limits on Dec. 27 and 28.