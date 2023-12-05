Slew of vehicles on offer at SAPD asset auction

The San Antonio Police Department is hosting a vehicle asset auction on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

SAN ANTONIO – A slew of vehicles seized by the San Antonio Police Department will soon be available to the public.

SAPD is hosting another vehicle auction on Tuesday at San Antonio’s Vehicle Impound Facility, located at 3625 Growdon Road.

According to SAPD, gates will open at 5 p.m., along with registration and viewing opportunities.

The auction will begin at 6 p.m.

Cash and credit cards, excluding American Express, are the only means of payment. Vehicles must be paid for on the day of the sale.

Vehicles may be picked up on Wednesday between 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. or Thursday and Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

SAPD says that all vehicles must be removed by 4 p.m. on Friday.

For more information, call: 210-207-7932