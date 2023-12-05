Woman carjacked at gunpoint at West Side Walgreens; 3 teens detained after chase, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Three teenagers are in police custody after they carjacked a woman’s vehicle and then led officers on a chase on the city’s West Side early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a Walgreens near Commerce Street and South General McMullen not far from Rosedale Park after receiving word of the theft of a vehicle.

According to police, a woman’s car was taken at gunpoint by several teenage suspects. Officers were able to eventually track down the stolen car and another vehicle that was previously taken and attempted to pull the vehicles over. That’s when, police say, a short chase ensued, before one of the vehicles ultimately crashed.

Police said the teenagers inside the crashed car ran off, firing at officers before one was quickly apprehended. The other two teens tried to hide, one in some bushes and one in a nearby trash can. Both were later found.

SAPD said no one was hit by the gunfire and that the officers did not return fire. Police recovered one of the vehicles and some weapons and are now looking for the second stolen vehicle.

At this time, the condition of the woman involved in the carjacking is not currently known.

The ages of the teenagers arrested have not been released.