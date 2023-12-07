Bundles of cocaine found in décor water fountains in Fayette County

LA GRANGE, Texas – Three men were arrested Wednesday after three bundles of cocaine were found hidden in décor water fountains in Fayette County.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, a 2014 Ford pickup truck that was pulling a utility trailer was pulled over around 1:55 p.m. for a traffic violation on Interstate 10 East at MM 671.

A drug interdiction officer and canine searched the truck and trailer and found the cocaine concealed in the water fountains, a news release said.

The three men arrested were from Florida.