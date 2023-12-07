Multiple people displaced, 8 apartment units damaged after 2-alarm fire on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – Several residents were displaced and eight apartments were damaged by a 2-alarm fire on the city’s Northwest Side early Thursday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in just before 9 a.m at an apartment complex in the 7800 block of Callaghan Road, found not far from both the Medical Center area and Interstate 10.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames showing from the apartment building. They managed to put out the fire without incident. The fire was upgraded to a second-alarm as a precaution.

Officials said the fire, smoke and water caused damage to eight of the apartments and that several of the residents are currently displaced. Two people sustained minor injuries, but they did not need to go to the hospital.

The San Antonio Fire Department is presently working with apartment management to rehouse the displaced residents. They will also call in the Red Cross if needed.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team will try and determine an exact cause.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 40 units answered the call.