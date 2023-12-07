Holiday help: Tech gifts for less than $160

Have somebody who’s tricky to choose a gift for? Tech gifts can be just the thing, but they can also be pricey.

So, Consumer Reports compiled a list of top tech gifts that cost $160 or less.

First, if you’re looking to spark some nostalgia or just need a cool gift for that fussy teen in your life, they suggest the Kodak Printomatic Instant Camera for $50. Photos can be printed in just 38 seconds and stuck anywhere or stored on an SD card.

If you’ve got a budding cinematographer to buy for, check out the DJI OM 5 smartphone gimbal for $159. It’s compact, lightweight, and easy to use. The gimbal takes smartphone videography to the next level. It stabilizes video, and it’s easy to use.

For the music lover on your list, the Monoprice BT-300ANC noise-canceling headphones for $25 have excellent active noise cancellation. They fold for easy storage and have integrated controls for calls, volume, and playback.

For the music aficionado, Consumer Reports suggests the wired Grado SR80x wired headphones for $125.

The Grado company earns excellent scores for owner satisfaction and predicted reliability. The Grado headphones are one of the great bargains in all of audio, according to Consumer Reports, because you can get the sound that you would only get on a big expensive system.

Want to cozy up next to your fire pit with some good tunes this winter? Then give the JBL Charge 4 portable speaker for $150.

Finally, for the gamer in your life, Consumer Reports says the budget-friendly Staples Emerge Vortex gaming chair for $120 is one of the more comfortable chairs it evaluated.

And if you’re not sure you’ll keep a gift, Consumer Reports says don’t open the box! If you try to return an item and the original packaging isn’t intact, some stores impose a restocking fee. That’s especially common for electronics.