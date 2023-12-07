Hour-long chase around town ends with crash into utilty pole; driver in custody, Castle Hills police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in police custody after she led officers on a hour-long vehicle chase throughout town before finally crashing in West Bexar County early Thursday morning, according to Castle Hills police.

The chase began around 3 a.m. on Loop 410, near Blanco Road.

According to Castle Hills police, officers had tried to initiate a traffic stop for a vehicle traveling without headlights. That’s when, police say, the truck, which contained two women and three dogs, sped off and refused to stop for police.

Authorities say the truck sped near downtown at North Main and Cypress where a passenger jumped out. Officers continued to follow, but the chase continued for roughly another hour before the truck was spiked by Bexar County deputies near Culebra Road and FM 1560, in West Bexar County.

Police said the vehicle crashed into a utility pole and the driver was detained there without incident. SAPD, also on the case, during their search never found the passenger.

CHPD did not give a name or age for the female driver. They did not specify what charges she now faces.

The dogs inside the truck were not harmed in the incident.