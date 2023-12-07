Police seek woman accused of throwing gasoline on homeless man, setting him on fire

Crime Stoppers is seeking the identity of a woman accused of an aggravated assault.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking to identify a woman accused of dousing a homeless man with gasoline and setting him on fire.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest of the woman who was seen on a surveillance camera at a nearby QuickTrip convenience store buying several items and gasoline at about 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Police said she pumped gas into a small drinking cup and then went to a nearby homeless camp, where she threw the gasoline on a 53-year-old man and set the gas on fire.

The man suffered serious injuries.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867), texting Tip 127 plus your tip to CRIMES (274637) or through the P3 APP available in the App Store or Google Play.