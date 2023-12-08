Early-morning fire damages home on East Side; woman treated for smoke inhalation, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a home on the city’s East Side early Friday morning.

The fire was called in around 3:15 a.m. at a home in the 1700 block of East Crockett Street, not far from South New Braunfels Avenue and East Houston Street.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found flames coming from the home. They managed to put out the fire quickly and without incident.

Officials said the flames unfortunately damaged roughly 70% of the home, by either smoke or fire. One person, a woman in her 60s, was inside the house at the time of the flames. She was treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team has since been called in to determine the exact source of the blaze.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

Damage to the home is estimated at $65,000.