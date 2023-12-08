Local musicians, ballerinas to perform holiday classic ‘The Nutcracker’

A holiday classic “The Nutcracker” will be on stage at the Scottish Rite Auditorium later this month.

The nostalgic piece by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky is being performed in collaboration with the South Texas Symphonic Orchestra and the San Antonio Youth Ballet. It is a partnership that is in its sixth year of existence.

“Every time we do this, we plan what’s going to happen next year. How can we do it better? More dancers, more orchestra, things like that,” Ronnie Sanders, artistic director at STXSO said.

The orchestra has been rehearsing for the performance for about five weeks leading up to the first show. The last two weeks of rehearsal combined with the ballet.

STXSO began in 2017 and all the musicians there are volunteers.

“They commit to rehearsals, they give up time, their families, their work, whatever they need to do, they give it up so that they can play in this incredible orchestra,” Sanders said.

Shows for “The Nutcracker” by the South Texas Symphonic Orchestra and the San Antonio Youth Ballet will take place on Dec. 10, Dec. 15, Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 at the Scottish Rite Auditorium.

