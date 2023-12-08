Texas installing anti-climb walls to make it harder for migrants to cross

The battle over the border buoys in the Rio Grande continues after a federal court ruled to uphold a lower court’s order to remove them. Gov. Greg Abbott is again pushing back, saying the state will petition the latest ruling.

Abbott already has a backup plan. If the appeal is rejected, he said the state will take it one step further to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Whether the governor wins this battle or not, the appeal and possibility of going to the Supreme Court could buy time to keep the buoys in the Rio Grande.

Added measures at the border continue with the help of Operation Lone Star. The state is installing new anti-climb walls in Brownsville.

The 8-foot gates are being strung together and wrapped in razor wire to make them even more difficult to get over or through.

Migrants crossing would have to get past the buoys and find a way around the new installations.

As the buoy case plays out, a legal battle over whether U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents can cut razor wire continues.

The Biden administration has justified the action, saying they do it to provide migrants with medical attention. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said federal agents are destroying federal property.

For the time being, CBP agents can’t touch the razor wire.

