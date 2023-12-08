Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to San Antonio for an exciting two shows in one day

Trans-Siberian Orchestra is coming back to the Alamo City for its annual holiday tour.

This year’s winter tour, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve-The Best of TSO & More” will include TSO favorites and new music never heard before from the group.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra was founded in 1995 by the late Paul O-Neill. He had a vision of combining classical and rock music.

“There’s nothing ordinary about what we do when we’re fusing together a Mozart symphony and a little bit of that rock,” said Al Pitrelli, Musical Director of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

On top of the music, TSO makes the show active with poetry, lasers, pyro techniques and videos.

“It takes the entirety of the year to put something like this on and make it better than the previous year,” Pitrelli said.

TSO began touring in 1997. That tour only included seven cities. Four years after their first tour, TSO made it to San Antonio.

“You helped put us on the map. I remember coming down there for the first time and the reaction was overwhelming,” said Pitrelli.

In 2003, TSO began doing double-show days after Salt Lake City requested an extra show on the same day. Now, the tour is split among two bands that play simultaneously across 60 cities in the United States over a month and a half time.

On average, there are anywhere from 110-115 people traveling for the shows and Pitrelli says they recognize everyone’s hard work to make these shows great.

“Why would the audience know how many people it takes to put this together? That’s why we introduce the crew every night,” Pitrelli said.

If you’ve never been to a Trans-Siberian Orchestra show, you can expect music from classical greats like Beethoven and Mozart but with a rock-n-roll twist. Pitrellit says attendees can also expect a Broadway element to the show that is tied together by poetry.

“Musically, I want the audience to walk away like they’ve just seen one of the great rock-n-roll bands. Visually I want them to walk away the same way,” said Pitrelli.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be in San Antonio on December 9. They will perform two shows that Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center.

“San Antonio is a very, very special place. It has a special place in my heart. The folks come out and it’s not people coming to a rock concert, it’s almost like a community gathering to celebrate the holidays again,” Pitrelli said.

