Body found near remote road in far northwest Bexar County, BCSO says

BCSO is investigating after a body was found near a private road in far Northwest Bexar County.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a body was discovered on a remote road in far Northwest Bexar County.

BCSO received a call for a body in the 10000 block of Escondida Road near Scenic Loop around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

According to Sheriff Javier Salazar, a resident was driving when they noticed a single shoe on the road.

After stopping to look, they saw a body off of the roadway that showed signs of slight decomposition and evidence of dragging, Salazar said.

An event center and several large acre properties surround the rod, which connects to Scenic Loop Road.

The unidentified body is that of a male believed to be in his 20s or 30s with trauma to his upper body, Salazar said.

The sheriff noted that the man had a large tattoo on his back, but investigators could not make out what the tattoo was.

“My hope is that, at some point, we can get a picture of that tattoo and then publicize it to see if anybody recognizes it,” Salazar said.

Additionally, Salazar said they are unsure if the victim was murdered on the site or if it occurred elsewhere.

Investigators are waiting for the medical examiner before they proceed.

As the investigation continues, Salazar said BCSO would be looking through missing person cases in Bexar County and surrounding agencies. He encouraged anyone with a tip or information to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or email them at bcsotips@bexar.org.

We will continue to bring you information as it becomes available.

You can listen to the sheriff’s press conference in the video player below: