Edna police release images of person of interest in murder of 16-year-old cheerleader

EDNA, Texas – Police in Edna are seeking to identify a person of interest in the case of a slain teenage girl.

Lizbeth Medina, 16, was found dead on Tuesday evening by her mother. Medina was in a bathtub in their apartment.

Medina was a cheerleader at her local high school. Her mother went home to look for her when she failed to show up to a Christmas parade where she was supposed to perform.

The Edna Police Department, with help from the Texas Rangers, is investigating the death as a capital murder, but investigators have not revealed details about the girl’s manner of death.

On Friday, Edna Police released images of a man and a vehicle that could be related to the crime.

Police said the man may have a tattoo behind his right ear. He was wearing a black “Volcom” hooded sweatshirt and was driving a silver Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 361-782-6522 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 361-552-CASH (2274).