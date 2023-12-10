64º
Kerrville Renaissance Festival announces 2024 dates

Festival will return to the Hill Country for its 8th year

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Kerrville Renaissance Festival will take place in 2024 on the weekends of Jan. 20-21, Jan. 27-28 and Feb. 3-4. (Kerrville Renaissance Festival)

KERRVILLE, Texas – Kerrville Renaissance Festival officials announced the dates for the event in 2024.

The festival will return to the Hill Country for its eighth year on the following weekends:

  • Jan. 20-21
  • Jan. 27-28
  • Feb. 3-4

The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the River Star Arts and Events Park, on the grounds of the Hill Country Youth Event Center located at 3785 TX-27 in Kerrville.

The Kerrville Renaissance Festival will feature entertainment, food, crafts, games, and performers including dancers, musicians, magicians and jugglers.

The marketplace will have more than 30 shops offering handmade crafts while the food court will offer funnel cake, cinnamon-roasted nuts, crepes, turkey legs, kettle corn, jerky, spaghetti cones, mac n cheese brisket, craft beer, wine, mead, and more.

Admission tickets purchased in advance will cost $13.95 for adults and $6.95 for children between the ages of 5-12. Season passes purchased in advance will cost $50.

Tickets purchased at the gate will cost $16.95 for adults and $9.95 for children between 5-12. Children aged four and under can get in for free. Season passes purchased at the gate will cost $59.95.

People can get more information by visiting the event’s website or by calling 214-632-5766.

