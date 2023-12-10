San Antonio park police shoot, kill man who tried to take officer’s gun during struggle, Chief McManus says

A San Antonio Park Police officer shot and killed a man after he tried to grab another officer’s gun during a struggle on the West Side, according to SAPD Chief William McManus.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of Buena Vista near Elmendorf Lake Park, not far from Our Lady of the Lake University.

San Antonio police investigate a shooting in the 3400 block of Buena Vista on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (KSAT)

The man who died is in his late 20s, and the two officers involved were not injured, McManus said.

Officers were first dispatched to the park for a report of a disturbance between a couple.

When the first officer arrived, a man took off from the scene and jumped into the backyard of a nearby house, McManus said.

As the officer caught up to the man and attempted to arrest him, the two struggled, McManus said.

A second officer arrived and attempted to deploy a stun gun on the man, but it was unsuccessful, he said.

During the struggle, McManus said the man attempted to take the officer’s gun from him, at which point the officer called out to his partner.

The second officer shot the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to McManus.

The man had four outstanding warrants, at least one of which was for allegedly trying to take an officer’s gun in a separate incident, McManus said.

Neither officer or the man has been identified.

McManus said the information he has is preliminary and subject to change.

This is a developing story.