SAN ANTONIO – Alzafar Shriners hosted families on Sunday for a Christmas party that included games, food, drinks and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The event was held at the San Antonio Shrine Auditorium on Loop 1604 near Stone Oak Parkway.

All families were invited to the event, which also included gifts.

The Alzafar Shriners is a 100-year-old nonprofit group that supports Shriners Hospitals for Children.