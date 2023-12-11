Man, woman extracted from SUV by firefighters after head-on crash on East Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people had to be extracted from their vehicle by firefighters after a head-on crash on the city’s East Side late Sunday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on the North New Braunfels bridge.

A battalion chief said a man and a woman in a sport utility vehicle collided with a man in a pickup truck with a child in the backseat. It’s unclear exactly why the crash occurred.

Officials said fire crews had to cut open the SUV to rescue both the man and the woman from inside the vehicle. They were taken by ambulance to an area hospital and are expected to be OK.

Authorities said while trying to cut the roof and doors off the SUV, the male driver of the truck drove off. It’s unclear if he or the child had any injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.