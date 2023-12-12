Teenager struck by vehicle in hit-and-run crash on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager is in the hospital after being struck in a hit-and-run crash late Monday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of Rigsby Avenue, not far from South W.W. White Road and Loop 410 on the city’s East Side.

According to police, the teenager was simply trying to cross Rigsby Avenue on foot when she was hit by a vehicle that then fled the scene. The girl was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with a broken leg.

Police said at this time, they do not have a description of the suspect vehicle. When found, the driver likely will face a charge of failing to stop and render aid.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.