Man wounded in apparent drive-by shooting on East Side, police say

Incident occurred around 9 p.m. in 1200 block of Paso Hondo Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A 41-year-old man was wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting at a home on the city’s East Side late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 9 p.m. to the 1200 block of Paso Hondo Street, not far from North Walters Street and South New Braunfels Avenue after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, a vehicle drove up to the house and started firing several gunshots. A man was struck by the gunfire.

Police said at this time, it’s not exactly clear what the motive for the shooting was. SAPD said they do not have a description of the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle.

The wounded man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

