1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash on Loop 410 access road, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead following a 2-vehicle crash on the Loop 410 access road late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on the eastbound access road of Northeast Loop 410, not far from Jones Maltsberger on the city’s North Side.

According to police, a couple in their 20s was in a vehicle driving for Uber Eats when they exited the highway and lost control, hitting the highway barrier and another vehicle. That’s when, police say, the vehicle crashed through a gated parking lot before finally coming to a stop just before hitting a building.

Police said firefighters cut the driver out of the vehicle and that person was put onto an EMS, but was shortly later pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to an area hospital to be checked out. The name of the person killed has not yet been released.

SAPD said the driver of the other vehicle was not injured. Police did not say exactly why the crash occurred.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.