Codeup CEO steps down after 6 years

SAN ANTONIO – Jason Straughan, co-founder and CEO of Codeup, announced on social media he is stepping down from his role at the company’s helm.

“Our lens at Codeup has always been to make every decision by asking, ‘What’s best for the students?’ It’s never led us astray,” Straughan said in a LinkedIn post. “The company needs different leadership for the next phase of the journey in service to our students.”

Straughan founded the coding bootcamp, which has locations in San Antonio and Dallas, in 2013 alongside Chris Turner and Michael Girdley.

When reached for comment, Straughan told the Business Journal, “I can confirm that I have stepped down as CEO.”

No immediate successor has been named.

According to his LinkedIn post, Straughan will still be supporting the Codeup team, “and being helpful every way I can.”

In March, Straughan led the San Antonio-based coding bootcamp’s consolidation of its two campuses downtown and at Rackspace’s 1.6 million-square-foot Windcrest facility into a single, unified campus. On March 3, the company signed a lease for 33,000 square feet of office space on the first and eighth floors of Petroleum Towers at 8700 Tesoro Drive on the city’s Northeast Side.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.