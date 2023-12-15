Inmate tried to coerce 5 minors into sex while using prison-issued iPad in Bexar County, sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – An inmate at the Dominguez State Jail in Bexar County has been accused of attempting to coerce five young girls into sex while behind bars.

Bishoy Mina Elkhaliny, 36, is charged with online solicitation of a minor under 14 years of age, a second-degree felony, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

The inmate allegedly used his state jail-issued iPad to contact and solicit nude photos from five young girls, Salazar said during a Friday press conference.

Prisoners are issued iPads to communicate with the outside world during their sentences. It’s unclear if he still has access to the iPad.

Two of the victims are from Bexar County and three are from Tarrant and Dallas counties, Salazar said.

Child Protective Services (CPS) reached out to the victims from San Antonio, a 12- and 15-year-old, on Dec. 13, he said.

Salazar said Elkhaliny was previously charged with assault causing serious bodily injury, among other charges, in Nueces County and is currently serving prison time at the Dominguez State Jail. The facility is located in far west Bexar County, near Highway 90 and outside Loop 1604.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Friday to discuss the details of a child solicitation case.

Investigation leads to bigamy charge

During the CPS investigation into the iPad conversations, authorities discovered Bishoy Elkhaliny had also been communicating with his wife, who is also his first cousin, according to Salazar.

Mariam Said Elkhaliny, 34, is also married to another man, so she is now facing charges of bigamy, Salazar said.

She’s married to Bishoy and the current father of her children, he said.

Mariam was warned by CPS that in order to regain custody of her kids, she had to cut contact with Bishoy.

She has since been arrested, but BCSO is unaware if she has bonded out.

“In the state of Texas, there was a change to the law that you can be married to your cousin but can’t have sexual relations with your cousin,” Salazar said.