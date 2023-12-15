San Antonio police looking for missing elderly man last seen on North Side

Raymond Castillo, 89, was last seen on the 2200 block of Greencrest before he went missing.

SAN ANTONIO – Update:

San Antonio police reports that Raymond Castillo was located and is safe.

Previously:

San Antonio police are asking the public for help in finding an elderly man.

Raymond Castillo, 89, was last seen Friday morning in the 2200 block of Greencrest on the North Side.

Castillo is 5 feet 3 inches tall and has gray hair with brown eyes.

He is right-handed, has a straight-ear top length hairstyle and walks with a small limp.

Anyone with information on Castillo’s whereabouts is asked to call SAPD’s Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.