Victor Clause and Elf Julian dash through San Antonio to deliver holiday cheer

December 14, 2023, San Antonio, TX

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs players Victor Wembanyama and Julian Champagnie donned the gear of Santa Claus and his helpful elf as they visited kids in their homes on the West Side, delivering holiday cheer.

They brought presents, Spurs tickets, and the Christmas spirit as part of the team’s annual partnership with the Elf Louise Christmas Project.

The project started in 1969 when Louise Locker, a then-student at Trinity University, found that Christmas was hard to celebrate for some families.

In the program’s first year, Locker collected enough gifts for 13 families. Now, her organization collects more than 60,000 gifts each year to give out.

The Elf Louise Christmas Project runs on volunteer work and donations. Ninety-eight cents of every dollar donated goes toward purchasing, wrapping and delivering gifts for children.