Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 arrested in Kerrville

KERRVILLE, Texas – A shooting at an apartment in Kerrville on Saturday has resulted in the death of a man and the arrest of a woman.

According to Kerrville police, officers responded to an apartment in the 2100 block of Singing Wind Drive for a 911 call regarding a suicide.

When officers arrived, they found Damon Anthony Michael Tampke, 22, with a gunshot wound to the head. Tampke was transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Evidence gathered at the scene indicated that the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted, police said.

The woman who called 911, Ashley Alyce Castillo, 26, was arrested.

Castillo was charged with murder and booked into the Kerr County Jail, where she is being held, pending bond.