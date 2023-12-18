Austin police shoot, kill gunman outside Sixth Street bar Saturday night

A gunman who police say was attempting to get into a Sixth Street bar was shot and killed by officers on Saturday night.

Three bystanders were injured but police are still determining if they were shot by officers or by the gunman.

Interim Austin police chief Robin Henderson said in a media briefing that there were indications that the suspect also fired his gun.

The incident happened just before midnight. Henderson said an employee at a bar in the 200 block of East Sixth Street alerted police about the man with the gun. When an officer approached the man, he pulled out a firearm and pointed it at officers and bar patrons.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

Henderson said that one of the bystanders had critical injuries while the other two had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Per department protocol, the three officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duty. Henderson said that video from their body cameras will be released within 10 business days.

**The Associated Press contributed to this report.