72º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Austin police shoot, kill gunman outside Sixth Street bar Saturday night

Three others injured during incident

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Austin, Crime, Texas, Sixth Street

A gunman who police say was attempting to get into a Sixth Street bar was shot and killed by officers on Saturday night.

Three bystanders were injured but police are still determining if they were shot by officers or by the gunman.

Interim Austin police chief Robin Henderson said in a media briefing that there were indications that the suspect also fired his gun.

The incident happened just before midnight. Henderson said an employee at a bar in the 200 block of East Sixth Street alerted police about the man with the gun. When an officer approached the man, he pulled out a firearm and pointed it at officers and bar patrons.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

Henderson said that one of the bystanders had critical injuries while the other two had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Per department protocol, the three officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duty. Henderson said that video from their body cameras will be released within 10 business days.

**The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email