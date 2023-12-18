72º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Dignowity Hill: A neighborhood with history on every corner struggles to define itself

Episode 3 explores the heart of a neighborhood in transition and the struggle for the community to define itself

Steve Spriester, Anchor

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

Priscilla Carraman, Producer

Tags: Know My Neighborhood, Dignowity Hill, East Side, Gentrification, Homelessness, Property Taxes, History Untold
Know My Neighborhood - Dignowity Hill: Porch parade. (Henry Keller, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The view of downtown from many of the homes in the Dignowity Hill neighborhood is second to none, but they also have a front-row seat to some of the city’s biggest issues: homelessness, gentrification and rising property taxes. It is a neighborhood that is the focus of our latest episode of “Know My Neighborhood.”

It’s easy to see this is an area where people come together. KSAT went along on one of the monthly porch parades, where neighbors go on a winding tour of homes and make new connections from porch to porch.

The people who call Dignowity Hill home, or “Diggy,” as some have taken to calling it, are also aware that this is a neighborhood where location can be a plus and a minus.

Being on the East Side of San Antonio, many people stereotype it as violent, even as developers continue to put up apartments and condos that raise the ire of longtime residents — and raise property taxes.

Dignowity Hill has history on almost every corner. This edition of “Know My Neighborhood” explores the push and pull of preservation versus progress, the heart of the neighborhood in transition and the struggle for the community to define itself.

Read next:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Steve Spriester started at KSAT in 1995 as a general assignments reporter. Now, he anchors the station's top-rated 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

email

facebook

twitter

Andrew Wilson is a digital journalist and social media producer at KSAT.

email