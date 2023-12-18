Dignowity Hill: A neighborhood with history on every corner struggles to define itself

SAN ANTONIO – The view of downtown from many of the homes in the Dignowity Hill neighborhood is second to none, but they also have a front-row seat to some of the city’s biggest issues: homelessness, gentrification and rising property taxes. It is a neighborhood that is the focus of our latest episode of “Know My Neighborhood.”

It’s easy to see this is an area where people come together. KSAT went along on one of the monthly porch parades, where neighbors go on a winding tour of homes and make new connections from porch to porch.

The people who call Dignowity Hill home, or “Diggy,” as some have taken to calling it, are also aware that this is a neighborhood where location can be a plus and a minus.

Being on the East Side of San Antonio, many people stereotype it as violent, even as developers continue to put up apartments and condos that raise the ire of longtime residents — and raise property taxes.

Dignowity Hill has history on almost every corner. This edition of “Know My Neighborhood” explores the push and pull of preservation versus progress, the heart of the neighborhood in transition and the struggle for the community to define itself.

