City of Kerrville to open applications to run for city council next month

KERRVILLE, Texas – The city of Kerrville will be opening applications for city council next month.
Applications will be available starting Jan. 3, 2024. Anyone interested in being on the May 4 ballot for a place on the Kerrville City Council can apply.
The first day to file the application is Jan. 17, 2024, and the last day to file is Feb. 16.
Candidate packets will be available for mayor and councilmember places three and four.
