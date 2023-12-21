Interpretive signs at Old Town Helotes aims to help visitors understand its history

SAN ANTONIO – The Historical Society of Helotes helped bring eight interpretive signs in front of historic buildings in Old Town Helotes.

Cynthia Massey, the president of the Historical Society of Helotes, knows a lot of the history. She even wrote a book about the town.

“Old Town was established in 1881 and it was part originally of the old Marnoch Ranch. And Arnold Gugger who was a Swiss American, had just gotten married to Amalie Benke. And she and he bought this land 110 acres, this whole area and he established our first general store,” Massey said.

Massey is proud of the project and looks forward to future ones.

“I just think it’s very important for us to always remember history. To remember where we came from,” Massey said.

The signs were placed by the following buildings:

Hileman-Riggs House (Texas Grounds Coffee Company)

Riggs Grocery Store (Helotes Gallery)

Terry Residence (J Gibson Salon and Spa)

Riggs Gas Station and Garage (Old Town Depot Antiques)

The Cottage (The Cottage Antiques)

Helotes General Store (Cheetahlish)

Ross Barham House (The Cracked Mug Coffee House)

The Historical Society of Helotes also helped bring walking tour maps for visitors.

Massey said they hope to add more signs to other historical buildings and add walking tours in the future.

Funding for the signs came from the Helotes Economic Development Corporation.