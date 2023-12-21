66º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man, 49, arrested after hourslong standoff in southwest Bexar County, BCSO says

Woman used as a ‘human shield,’ sheriff says

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Tags: Bexar County, BCSO, Standoff, Atascosa
15000 block of Herring Road in Atascosa (KSAT 12 News)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 49-year-old man is in custody after an hourslong standoff in southwest Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

BCSO reported the standoff was ongoing around 3:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 15000 block of Herring Road in Atascosa.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the man asked a woman to come over, and they argued about money.

The argument turned violent, and the man physically assaulted the woman by kicking her in the abdomen and threatened her with a weapon, according to BCSO.

The woman was able to leave the home and call authorities.

When first responders arrived, the man used a young woman who lived in the house as a human shield before barricading himself with her, Salazar said.

BCSO then treated the incident as a hostage situation and made contact with the woman inside. Deputies were able to evacuate her, but the man stayed in the home.

During that time, BCSO worked to secure an arrest warrant.

Deputies used a drone to conduct surveillance and monitor the suspect’s moves while SWAT got into position, Salazar said.

Negotiators attempted to communicate with the suspect to no avail. BCSO then deployed a tactical robot to open the door, but the man pushed it closed.

SWAT then deployed tear gas into the home, and the man came out after about five minutes, Salazar said.

BCSO took the man into custody, and he will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

No one was injured during the standoff, according to Salazar.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email