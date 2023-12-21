Man, 49, arrested after hourslong standoff in southwest Bexar County, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 49-year-old man is in custody after an hourslong standoff in southwest Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

BCSO reported the standoff was ongoing around 3:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 15000 block of Herring Road in Atascosa.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the man asked a woman to come over, and they argued about money.

The argument turned violent, and the man physically assaulted the woman by kicking her in the abdomen and threatened her with a weapon, according to BCSO.

The woman was able to leave the home and call authorities.

When first responders arrived, the man used a young woman who lived in the house as a human shield before barricading himself with her, Salazar said.

BCSO then treated the incident as a hostage situation and made contact with the woman inside. Deputies were able to evacuate her, but the man stayed in the home.

During that time, BCSO worked to secure an arrest warrant.

Deputies used a drone to conduct surveillance and monitor the suspect’s moves while SWAT got into position, Salazar said.

Negotiators attempted to communicate with the suspect to no avail. BCSO then deployed a tactical robot to open the door, but the man pushed it closed.

SWAT then deployed tear gas into the home, and the man came out after about five minutes, Salazar said.

BCSO took the man into custody, and he will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

No one was injured during the standoff, according to Salazar.