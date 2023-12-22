Tiny home community planned for South Side gets Zoning Commission approval

File: Lennar 350-square-foot homes at Elm Trails subdivision. Another tiny home community could sprout up on the South Side in the near future.

The Zoning Commission on Tuesday lent its support to a proposed 79-unit tiny home development on the city’s South Side. The one- and two-story properties would rise at 1471 and 1477 West Villaret Blvd. and 1487 Malley Blvd., across the road from Palo Alto College. Development costs weren’t disclosed, though the three parcels that were rezoned have a combined assessed value of $329,360.

Tiny homes appear to be having a moment in San Antonio. Developers as large as Lennar (NYSE: LEN) are hoping to take advantage of the demand for affordable housing as traditional homes appear out of reach to the average buyer.

The developer is operating under the entity Disruptive Enterprises LLC, while the land is currently owned by the Hipolito and Delores Briones Revocable Trust.

At the meeting, the commission authorized a rezoning request to give the tracts an IDZ-1 designation from its former residential tag.

A site plan for a 79-unit tiny home community planned for the South Side. (Disruptive Enterprises LLC via SABJ)

Forty-seven of the homes will be one story with 800-square-foot floor plans, 12 of the units will be one story and 600 square feet, while the remaining 20 will be two-story and 1000 square feet, according to a site plan filed with the city. Each home will feature a two-car garage. Among the community amenities are a park, a separate dog park and a pavilion.

City Council still needs to give its final seal of approval on the change at a future meeting.

