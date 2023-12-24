Founding member of Dixie Chicks Laura Lynch killed in car crash in El Paso

Laura Lynch, center, performs with the Dixie Chicks on The Texas Connection in 1993.

One of the founding members of the Dixie Chicks was killed in a car crash in El Paso.

Laura Lynch, 65, was killed around 5:45 p.m. on Friday on Highway 62, the Texas Department of Public Safety told multiple media outlets.

DPS officials said Lynch was traveling eastbound when a driver traveling westbound attempted to pass another vehicle on a two-way undivided portion of the road. In the process, the driver hit Lynch’s vehicle head-on. The driver who hit her was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The band, now known as The Chicks shared a statement on social media, remembering their former bandmate as a “bright light.”

“Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time,” the statement reads in part.

Lynch co-founded the band with Robin Lynn Macy, Martie Erwin and Emily Erwin in 1989, as the upright bassist and vocalist.

Lynch contributed to three albums before she left the band and Natalie Maines became the lead singer.