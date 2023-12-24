66º
Founding member of Dixie Chicks Laura Lynch killed in car crash in El Paso

Laura Lynch was 65 years old

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Laura Lynch, center, performs with the Dixie Chicks on The Texas Connection in 1993. (Courtesy Everett Collection via CNN)

One of the founding members of the Dixie Chicks was killed in a car crash in El Paso.

Laura Lynch, 65, was killed around 5:45 p.m. on Friday on Highway 62, the Texas Department of Public Safety told multiple media outlets.

DPS officials said Lynch was traveling eastbound when a driver traveling westbound attempted to pass another vehicle on a two-way undivided portion of the road. In the process, the driver hit Lynch’s vehicle head-on. The driver who hit her was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The band, now known as The Chicks shared a statement on social media, remembering their former bandmate as a “bright light.”

“Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time,” the statement reads in part.

Lynch co-founded the band with Robin Lynn Macy, Martie Erwin and Emily Erwin in 1989, as the upright bassist and vocalist.

Lynch contributed to three albums before she left the band and Natalie Maines became the lead singer.

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

