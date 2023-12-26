BCSO pushes patrol-by program as package thefts, vehicle break-ins are on the rise with holiday season

One San Antonio family caught a man on camera stealing hundreds of dollars worth of Christmas decorations from their home. They reported it to SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO – The season of giving came with stolen goods for San Antonio resident Brenna Vega.

“This is all that I have left,” Vega said, sorting through the remains of her broken Christmas decorations. “It’s so unfortunate that we can’t even have something as simple as a wreath on our door without somebody coming and stealing it.”

A week before Christmas, Vega caught a person on her security camera stealing her Christmas decorations. In the video, you can see someone walk up to her door, grab her decorations and run away. The police report with SAPD states that the stolen goods totaled a couple of hundred dollars. Officials say this is far from the only instance this season.

“They’re on the rise,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Salazar said with the holiday season, the department expects an increase in burglaries and break-ins, specifically with packages and vehicles. That’s why he said the department is pushing its patrol-by program.

“That’s our job,” Salazar said. “To make sure we suppress crime every opportunity we get.”

The program has deputies drive by requested homes and check for any abnormalities. Salazar said by calling the non-emergency number for BCSO, residents, who may be on vacation or away from their home, can request deputies to stop by.

“We do know that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” Salazar said. “We’re going to be patrolling your neighborhoods anyway, we may as well take an extra look at your house if you know you’re going to be out of town.”

Salazar said operators on the non-emergency line will ask residents to describe their homes, taking note specifically for expected deliveries and what cars should be in someone’s driveway. Salazar said there is no way to measure the number of break-ins and burglaries prevented, but he said the program takes a proactive stance on ongoing crime.

“Inviting us to do a patrol-by is just an added layer of protection that just makes things that much more safe,” Salazar said.

The non-emergency line for BCSO is (210) 335-6000.