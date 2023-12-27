More than 2,400 guns have been stolen from vehicles in San Antonio this year, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – More than 2,400 guns have been stolen from vehicles in San Antonio this year, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

SAPD shared the statistic as they once again warned people not to leave firearms in their cars.

“Criminals can break into your vehicle and steal your property within seconds,” SAPD said on social media posts.

Statistics from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives show that from 2017-2021 there were 1,074,022 firearms reported stolen across the U.S. and almost 96% of them (1,026,538) were stolen in thefts from private citizens.

SAPD is resharing a public service announcement warning that stolen guns are often used to commit crimes like robberies, shootings and murders.

The PSA urges people to plan ahead before they go shopping or plan to visit a location that does not allow firearms inside their establishment.

They also ask that gun owners document the serial numbers and report them to authorities if they are stolen.