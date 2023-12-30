55º
Volunteers partner to make dignity bags for children at Migrant Resource Center

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, Migrants, Migrant Resource Center, LULAC

SAN ANTONIO – The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and other volunteers partnered to prepare what they are calling “dignity bags” for children arriving at San Antonio’s Migrant Resource Center.

LULAC members said that young children, close to their families, are sleeping on the street in and around the Migrant Resource Center.

“They’re really close, they’re velcroed to their caregiver to their parent, they’re scared,” Sandragrace Martinez with LULAC said.

One migrant at the MRC tells us that he, his three-year-old son and his pregnant wife have been at the center for a week and a half but have been sleeping behind the shopping center next door.

“It’s really cold, we worry a lot about our kid,” Rogel Jimenez said.

We asked what they do to get by and to stay warm.

“(We) ask for covers and sheets, and that’s how we sleep,” he said.

Jimenez described what it was like having his family sleep in the cold.

“It’s very difficult,” he said. “Do you think I want to have my pregnant wife sleeping on the floor?”

These types of situations have Martinez and LULAC taking action. She and other volunteers are now making dignity gags for migrant children.

Many come with baby wipes, combs, hair ties, chapstick, journals, pens, crayons, and face masks, but each bag is individualized depending on the child’s age and gender.

She’s dropped off 22 bags in the last four days, but she says more help is needed and more migrants are on the way.

If you’re interested in helping and want to donate, call 726-228-4668.

John Paul Barajas is a reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks.

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

