2-vehicle crash in South Bexar County entraps driver, sends pair to hospital, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A head-on vehicle crash in South Bexar County entrapped a driver and sent two people to the hospital late Sunday night, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened on State Highway 16, near Jett Road.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, a silver truck crossed in front of a black vehicle, hitting it head-on.

BCSO said the people inside the silver truck fled on foot after the crash. It is not is not currently clear if they have been found. The sheriff’s office said the driver of the black vehicle is believed to be intoxicated, but became stuck and had to be extracted by firefighters. His condition is not currently known.

Authorities say two juvenile passengers in the black vehicle had to be taken to an area hospital. Their ages and the extent of their injuries were not provided.

The area of the highway where the crash happened had to be shut down as emergency crews worked the scene. Click the links below for current road closures.

For more information on traffic you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.