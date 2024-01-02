Harlandale ISD board member arrested in connection with domestic violence incident on Christmas Eve

SAN ANTONIO – A Harlandale ISD board member was arrested on Christmas Eve in connection with a domestic violence incident, records show.

Christine Carrillo and a family member got into an argument that quickly escalated when Carrillo grabbed the victim by the collar and struck the victim with an open hand and scratched them repeatedly, according to a police report.

The report stated that Carrillo admitted that she “had been in a bad mood all day” and that she had gotten into an argument with another family member when the victim intervened.

Carrillo was arrested and charged with domestic assault of a family member.

The victim suffered scratch markings on their neck, chest and forearms and told officers they didn’t want to file charges against Carrillo.

Harlandale ISD sent the following statement in response to the arrest:

The district is aware of board member Christine Carrillo’s recent arrest. However, we are not aware of any of the details regarding the allegations resulting in the arrest. We do recognize that this is a concerning matter, and as information becomes available, the school board will review, consider, and act accordingly. The district is committed to serving its students. We hope everyone has a restful and peaceful Holiday Season.