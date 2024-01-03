Construction on lower Broadway enters next phase

SAN ANTONIO – Two sections of lower Broadway will be closed for roadway reconstruction beginning Wednesday through March.

The two closed sections include:

Broadway from Pecan Street to 4th Street, including the intersections of Broadway & Pecan Street and Broadway & 3rd Street

Broadway from McCullough Avenue to 6th Street, including the intersection of Broadway & McCullough Avenue

The following intersections will remain open to eastbound and westbound traffic:

Broadway & 4th Street

Broadway & 6th Street

Broadway & Brooklyn Avenue

The previous phase of road closures reopened to traffic before the holidays. Those reopened sections include Broadway from Brooklyn Avenue to 6th Street and Broadway from McCullough Avenue to 4th Street. Sidewalk work continues in these areas.

The phased closures are coordinated to maintain access to all businesses along and near the lower Broadway corridor — either via Broadway or its side streets. Signage will alert drivers of the detour route.

Two closures on 9th Street reopened on Dec. 13 — Broadway to North Alamo and Broadway to Avenue B. The Avenue B/North Alamo Bike Lanes were unveiled to the public on Dec. 5.

The Broadway construction is part of a 2017 bond project, which is scheduled for completion in Summer 2024. For more information about the project and to sign up for updates, click here.

Below is a map that shows the scheduled closures.