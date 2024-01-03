Recycle your Christmas tree at these City of San Antonio drop-off centers

SAN ANTONIO – Wondering what to do with your live Christmas tree after the holidays?

The City of San Antonio’s Solid Waste Management Department will be operating four recycling centers in January for customers to recycle their live Christmas trees. Even though trees are biodegradable over time, recycling keeps them out of the landfill.

Here are the locations where you can drop off your live tree:

Bitters Brush Drop-Off Center at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway, 78216 Jan. 2-13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Culebra Road Drop-Off Center at 7030 Culebra Road, 78238 Jan. 2-5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 6 from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 8-12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 13 from 8 a.m. to noon

Frio City Road Drop-Off Center at 1531 Frio City Road, 78226 Jan. 2-5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 6 from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 8-12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 13 from 8 a.m. to noon

Rigsby Road Drop-Off Center at 2755 Rigsby Road, 78222 Jan. 2-5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 6 from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 8-12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 13 from 8 a.m. to noon



Residents can also drop their live trees to Atlas Organics for recycling.

Atlas Organics at 8963 Nelson Road, 78252 Jan. 2-13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except Sundays



Customers can also place smaller live trees in their green organic bins for their normal collection dates. The cart lid must close completely, and customers are asked not to bag their trees. In mid-January, customers may visit the Bitters Brush Recycling Center and receive free mulch from collected trees while supplies last.

Here are the following items that are accepted in the blue recycling cart:

cardboard shipping boxes

clean, plain, wrapping paper (free of glossy or glitter finishes)

narrow mouth plastic bottles and jugs

glass bottles and jars

metal cans

Flowers and decorative plants are accepted in the green organics cart. Please remove any non-compostable material, including florist wire and watering foam. Remove plants from their pots before putting them into the green cart. Additionally, wreaths and garlands held together by metal forms or florist wire do not go in the green cart.

Food scraps are essential to make compost. Place peels, rinds, nuts, eggshells, husks, and bread in a plain brown paper bag. Keep the bag in the freezer, and on collection day, this frozen bundle will keep the green cart clean.

For questions on how to dispose of specific items or to learn more about SWMD’s collection services, click here.