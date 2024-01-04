Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Henry Cuellar host press conference for expanded bridge permit process

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) are holding a press conference for an expanded bridge permit process on Thursday morning.

Cruz and Cuellar are both touting the enactment of a new and streamlined permit process for new and expanded bridges across the Rio Grande in Brownsville, Laredo, and Eagle Pass, Texas, into law.

Key stakeholders will join them at the event.

The lawmakers claim the victory was made possible by a bipartisan and bicameral coalition of Texas legislators dedicated to expanding Texas’s economy and further fortifying the country’s bilateral relationship with Mexico.

KSAT 12 has a crew in Laredo to cover the press conference.

