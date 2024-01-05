Deli meat sold at Sam’s Club recalled due to salmonella concerns

More than 11,000 pounds of deli meat sold at Sam’s Club stores, including six in San Antonio, is recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

The ready-to-eat meat comes in an 18-ounce plastic trays labeled Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler. All recalled products have the lot code “L075330300,” the best-if-used-by date of April 27, 2024, and the establishment number “EST. 7543B.”

You can find photos of the products here:

The recall was issued after the Minnesota Department of Agriculture found salmonella contamination in an unopened package of Busseto Foods’ charcuterie sampler. The USDA and CDC are investigating a salmonella outbreak.

If you have the product in your refrigerator, you should throw it away or take it back to the store.

Adult Bicycle Helmet Recall

Thousands of adult bicycle helmets have been recalled because they may not protect the rider’s head in a crash.

The strap anchor of the Bell Sports Bell Slope Adult Bicycle Helmets can become dislodged when significant force is applied to the helmet, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall specifically affects about 11,000 Bell Slope Adult Helmets made by Bell Sports. The helmets were sold in dark green and light blue and have the model’s name “Slope” and B1161X written on their inner stickers. They were sold at Target, Academy Sports and Outdoors and other retailers.

Owners can contact Bell Sports for a refund.

Massage Gun Recall

Thousands of popular massage guns are recalled because of a burn and fire risk.

More than 46,000 of Homedics’ Therapist Select Percussion Personal Massagers, which were sold at major retailers, including Macy’s, Lowe’s, the Home Depot, and Amazon. They were sold from September 2020 through November 2023.

The company received at least 17 reports of the device overheating while charging and one injury.

The model is HHP-715. Only devices with manufacturing dates in 2022 or earlier are included in the recall, according to the CPSC.

Owners can contact Homedics for a refund or credit toward a new product.

Bistro Chairs Recall

Retailer TJX has recalled about 29,000 foldable wood and rope bistro chairs because they can collapse when someone sits on them. Injuries have been reported

The recalled chairs were sold as part of the HD Furniture Group indoor-outdoor rope and Acacia Wood Bistro Table and Chairs set that included a small wooden table and four foldable chairs with wood frames and rope on the seat and back that came in gray, turquoise, brown, sand, black, aqua, pink, green, taupe or white colors.

There were sold at HomeGoods, Marshalls, T J Maxx and Sierra stores and online from March 2020 through September 2023.

Owners can return them for a refund.