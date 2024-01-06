All-American Bowl at Alamodome features top high school athletes from across country

SAN ANTONIO – The top high school football players from across the nation in the 2024 class are coming together to play an all-star game at the Alamodome on Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff for the game, which is played in an East versus West format, is set for noon.

This year, among those playing is Veterans Memorial running back and Ohio State commit James Peoples, who will play in his hometown one final time before leaving for Columbus. Peoples rushed for over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns, helping his Patriots to the Area Round in the UIL playoffs.

Since its inception in 2000, many of the nation’s top senior prospects come together for the game.

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who is presently rated as the top recruit in the nation among this year’s high-school seniors by 247sports.com, tops the participation list. The wide receiver from Opa Locka, Florida will also play at Ohio State. He the only player in the top 10 of the 247sports.com rankings that is scheduled to play.

The East squad, however, this year features No. 14 ranked KJ Bolden from Buford, Georgia, who is committed to play for the Georgia Bulldogs. Ohio State defensive lineman commit Eddrick Houston, also of Buford, Georgia is ranked at No. 26, South Carolina commit offensive tackle Josiah Thompson (No. 28), and Florida commit LJ McCray of Daytona Beach, Florida (No. 35) are also on the squad.

The West has Texas wide receiver commit Ryan Wingo of St. Louis (No. 24), Notre Dame wideout commit Cam Williams (No. 29) and Oklahoma commit Taylor Tatum of Longview, Texas (No. 38) among many others.

The all-star game, which was previously held at Alamo Stadium, has the West with a 12-10 all-time advantage. Last year’s top overall draft pick in the NFL Draft, quarterback Bryce Young, even played in the game back in 2020 and was chosen as MVP.