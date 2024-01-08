A look at the San Antonio Brahmas 2024 UFL roster following Friday’s dispersal draft

Jordan Williams celebrates a touchdown during the San Antonio Brahmas' road victory over the Arlington Renegades on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – The United Football League’s San Antonio Brahmas added 20 new players to their 2024 football roster on Friday, thanks to a dispersal draft of both the XFL and the USFL leagues.

The UFL, which will begin play on Saturday, March 30, is a merging of both the XFL and USFL, and will launch as the premier spring football league. In preparation for the new season, the league held a dispersal draft for players from now-defunct teams.

The Brahmas, formerly of Dwayne Johnson’s XFL football league, will join seven other teams in an all former-XFL division. They will face off against the Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders and St. Louis Battlehawks next season.

On Friday, the team added 18 players formerly of the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks, as the Houston team was the single overlapping market between both leagues. The USFL’s Houston Gamblers have since been rebranded as the Houston Roughnecks.

The team added tight end Cody Latimer from Orlando out of the University of Indiana and Jalen Dalton, a defensive tackle from Seattle, out of the University of North Carolina.

Here are the players selected by the San Antonio Brahmas, from Houston of the XFL. A notable name on the list is Kade Warner, a wide receiver out of Kansas State, who is the son of Kurt Warner, the former two-time NFL MVP and former Super Bowl MVP quarterback.

Name Position College Brycen Allyene RB Delaware St. Dieuly Aristilde WR Bethel (Tenn.) Tavante Beckett LB Marshall Omari Cobb LB Marshall Rashaad Coward OT Old Dominion Austin Edwards DT Ferris State Alex Mollette C Marshall Jordan Mosley DB Maryland Marvin Pierre LB Kent State Wyatt Ray DE Boston College Jaylen Samuels RB North Carolina State Justin Smith WR Norfolk State Teez Tabor DB Florida Kevin Toliver DB LSU Taron Vincent DT Ohio State Kade Warner WR Kansas State Nate Weiland LB Grand View (Iowa) Quincy Wilson DB Florida

San Antonio finished 3-7 last year in the XFL. New Head Coach Wade Phillips coached the Dallas Cowboys from 2007-2010, as well as having head coaching stints for the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills. Most recently, Phillips served as the head coach for the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks in 2023 and led the team to a 7-3 overall record, earning a spot in the South Division Championship game.

The team brings back leading passer Jack Coan, who had 1,471 passing yards and also includes names such as wide receiver TJ Vasher out of Texas Tech, defensive back Micahh Smith and running back Marcus Cooper from the University of the Incarnate Word and linebacker Trevor Hermanson and defensive back Corey Mayfield from UTSA.

The UFL’s 10-game regular season will start with a battle of the 2023 champions: the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL vs the Arlington Renegades of the XFL, led by former Oklahoma Sooners coach Bob Stoops.

Players will report to training camp on Saturday, Feb. 24, in Arlington.