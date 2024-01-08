Missouri teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student arrested in Garden Ridge

Hailey Nichelle Clifton-Carmack is accused of sexual contact with a student, second-degree statutory rape, fourth-degree child molestation, and endangering the welfare of a child, records show. Garden Ridge police arrested her on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

A teacher wanted out of Missouri for child sex crimes was arrested last week in Garden Ridge, according to police.

In a Facebook post, Garden Ridge police said officers arrested Hailey Nichelle Clifton-Carmack on Friday on warrants for sexual contact with a student, second-degree statutory rape, fourth-degree child molestation, and endangering the welfare of a child.

She was booked in the Comal County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Missouri.

Clifton-Carmack is listed as a math teacher at Laquey High School in Laquey, Missouri.

According to ABC 17 News in Columbia, Missouri, court documents state a witness reported a sexual relationship between a student and a teacher to a school resource officer.

The TV station reported that the student victim showed the witness photographs of scratches, and the witness heard a phone call between the student and Clifton-Carmack.

KY3 in Springfield, Missouri, reported that investigators also found messages between the student and Clifton-Carmack that described the relationship.

A warrant for her arrest was issued last week.

In a statement to KSAT, Laquey R5 School District Superintendent Kent Stoumbaugh said Clifton-Carmack has “not been in the district” since Dec. 8.

The full district statement is below:

We have been made aware of criminal charges being filed against an employee for alleged misconduct. We understand that charges are not the same as a conviction and the employee is to be considered innocent until proven guilty. We must stress, however, that the alleged misconduct is inexcusable and does not meet the professional standards for district employees. The district took immediate action once we were aware of this situation. An investigation is ongoing. The employee has not been in the district since December 8, 2023, and we do not anticipate her return. We strive to ensure that every individual is treated with respect, kindness and fairness, so that all feel safe, secure and welcomed in our schools.

ABC 17 News reported that police received a tip about Clifton-Carmack leaving Missouri for Texas in December.

In a Facebook post, Garden Ridge police said they learned about Clifton-Carmack staying at a home there on Friday.

KSAT has reached out to Garden Ridge police for more information about her connection with the city.

KRCG in Jefferson City, Missouri, reported the student’s father was also charged with first-degree child endangerment for allegedly allowing his child to have a relationship with Clifton-Carmack.