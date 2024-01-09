Stanford transfer RB EJ Smith, son of Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith, commits to Texas A&M

Stanford running back E.J. Smith (22) attempts to escape the grasp of Kansas State defensive end Khalid Duke (29) during an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

SAN ANTONIO – A son of a former Dallas Cowboys legend is headed home to the Lone Star State after playing his first four seasons of collegiate football at Stanford.

EJ Smith, son of Dallas Cowboys Hall-of-Fame running back Emmitt Smith, has committed to Texas A&M after entering the transfer portal, according to his Instagram account.

Smith, a senior this year, received an additional season of eligibility due to playing during the COVID season and will use it to play in the Aggies’ new offensive coordinator Collin Klein’s new-look backfield.

The 6-foot, 210-pound running back rushed for 557 yards on 109 carries, including five touchdowns during his time with the Cardinal. In 2023, he ran 53 times for 218 yards and one score and also caught 33 passes for an additional 242 yards.

Stanford running back E.J. Smith runs against California during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Smith played at Dallas Jesuit (TX) in high school and was a four-star prospect, rated as one of the top running backs in the state of Texas for the 2020 recruiting cycle, with a .9515 rating according to 247Sports. He had offers to play at big name schools such as Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan, which won the CFB National Championship on Monday night.

In Stanford’s 2021 season opener, Smith rushed three times for 18 yards and caught four passes for 12 yards in a 24-7 loss to Kansas State at AT&T Stadium, which is the current home of the Dallas Cowboys.

New offensive coordinator Klein was an offensive coach on that Wildcats staff that won the game, giving him an in-person look at the young prospect.