‘Victory or Death’: Travis Letter returns to the Alamo for the first time in more than a decade

SAN ANTONIO – A piece of iconic Texas history will be on display at the Alamo in the next couple of months.

The original Travis Letter, one of the most famous letters in American history, will return to the Alamo for the first time in more than a decade.

The letter was written by William B. Travis on Feb. 24, 1836.

It was addressed, “To the People of Texas and All Americans in the World” and ends with, “Victory or Death.”

The letter will be on display from Feb. 23 to March 24 at the Alamo Exhibit in the Ralston Family Collections Center. It’s on loan from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission.

On the following dates, the exhibit will be open at no cost between 1-5 p.m.:

Feb. 26, 27

March 4, 5

March 18, 19

Friends of The Alamo are invited to an exclusive sneak peek on Feb. 22 and can get free admission daily.