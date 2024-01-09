49º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

‘Victory or Death’: Travis Letter returns to the Alamo for the first time in more than a decade

The letter will be on display from Feb. 23 to March 24

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Texas, Alamo, Texas History, History
Photo credit: TravisLetter.com

SAN ANTONIO – A piece of iconic Texas history will be on display at the Alamo in the next couple of months.

The original Travis Letter, one of the most famous letters in American history, will return to the Alamo for the first time in more than a decade.

The letter was written by William B. Travis on Feb. 24, 1836.

It was addressed, “To the People of Texas and All Americans in the World” and ends with, “Victory or Death.”

The letter will be on display from Feb. 23 to March 24 at the Alamo Exhibit in the Ralston Family Collections Center. It’s on loan from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission.

On the following dates, the exhibit will be open at no cost between 1-5 p.m.:

  • Feb. 26, 27
  • March 4, 5
  • March 18, 19

Friends of The Alamo are invited to an exclusive sneak peek on Feb. 22 and can get free admission daily.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email