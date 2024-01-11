Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Hays County

Steven Rodriguez, 21, was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Kyle.

KYLE, Texas – A man was arrested Wednesday in Hays County in connection with the fatal shooting of another man.

According to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 3:15 a.m. to the 300 block of Country Lane in Kyle for a shooting.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found the victim on the floor with a gunshot wound, officials said. The victim later died.

Investigators determined that the victim had been shot by Steven Rodriguez, 21.

Rodriguez was charged with violation of bond conditions and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury/family violence. He remains in custody.

There was no immediate word on a motive and the relationship between the suspect and victim.

The investigation is on going and additional charges may be added later.